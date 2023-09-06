Swiss National Bank Sells 8,000 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Model N were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Model N Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MODN opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $76,022.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,867.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $919,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

(Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

