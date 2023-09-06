Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE GBX opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $48.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

