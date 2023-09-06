Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.38% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance
Shares of SKT opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.07%.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.
