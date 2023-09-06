Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.38% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,919 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.07%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.