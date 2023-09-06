Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,011.3% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDS opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -87.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

