VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $154,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

