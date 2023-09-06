VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 128.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.67% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYD. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,245,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

