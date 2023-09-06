Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

