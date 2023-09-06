Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vicor by 109.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,991 shares of company stock worth $875,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Vicor Stock Performance

NASDAQ VICR opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

