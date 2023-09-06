Walker Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Apple accounts for approximately 0.4% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,599,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

