Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.26.

Shares of DIS opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

