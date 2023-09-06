Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waters by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $409,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $276.26 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.12 and a 200-day moving average of $285.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The company had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.