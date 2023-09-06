Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CFO Shashank Patel Sells 2,336 Shares

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $182.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.56. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $192.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

