Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average is $174.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

