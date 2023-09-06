Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) VP Christopher Fawzy Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Fawzy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of Woodward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $133.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,985,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,040,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

