Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.08. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.28 and a twelve month high of $113.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

