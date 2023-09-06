Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,467,000 after purchasing an additional 153,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xencor by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 279,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xencor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 103,991 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor Stock Performance

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 112.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

