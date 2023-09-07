10,033 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,902,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,839,000 after acquiring an additional 239,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $3,931,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,385,990.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $3,931,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,990.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,469,368. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOL stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

