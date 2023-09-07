16,408 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSEM. Craig Hallum raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

TSEM stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

