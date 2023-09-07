22,546 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,535,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,606,000 after buying an additional 55,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.48%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.