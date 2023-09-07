25,066 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREE. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

LendingTree Trading Down 0.6 %

TREE opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.94.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.07. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $182.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $58,723.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 2,631 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $58,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,748.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

