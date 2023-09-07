43,952 Shares in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,916 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 178.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,805,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,032.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,067 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $171,283.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,267.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $171,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,267.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,081,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,944,468. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

