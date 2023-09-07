775 Shares in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ODP by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ODP during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ODP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,669,709.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $91,404.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,974.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,669,709.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,997 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ODP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

ODP Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.78.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. ODP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

