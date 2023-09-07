8,091 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,834,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,143,000 after buying an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,501,000 after buying an additional 95,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,302,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

SAFT opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $92.61.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 32,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $2,177,500.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,842,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,875,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 32,384 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,500.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,842,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,875,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Langwell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.90 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,722 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,401 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

