81,027 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 169,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,029.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 660,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 601,645 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 599.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,951 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1,054.55%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

