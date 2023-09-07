Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.