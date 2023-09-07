Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,241 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

