Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

