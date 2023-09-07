Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,195,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,290 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $536,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 99,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 50,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $899,606.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.