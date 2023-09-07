American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,494 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.3 %

EQR stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $77.92.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.91%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.94.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

