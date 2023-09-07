American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.90. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $91.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -100.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

