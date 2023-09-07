American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $93.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $96.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 33.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMAB

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.