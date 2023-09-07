American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Kelly Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $643.84 million, a P/E ratio of 454.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

Kelly Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.