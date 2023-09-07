American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,372 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 102.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.