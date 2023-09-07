American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 552.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 254,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after buying an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,352,000 after buying an additional 105,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JWN

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.