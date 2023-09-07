American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.35. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.
Citizens Financial Group Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
