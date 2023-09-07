Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kaizen Financial Strategies’ Largest Position

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 11.0% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Apple were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 15,955,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,631,103,000 after acquiring an additional 305,254 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 80,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 133,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 3.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $182.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.81 and a 200-day moving average of $174.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

