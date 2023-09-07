Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,955,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,254 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 9.2% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,631,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 80,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 133,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $389,685,000 after purchasing an additional 224,984 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.81 and its 200-day moving average is $174.06. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

