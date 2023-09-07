Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.10.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 4.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 57,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after buying an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.