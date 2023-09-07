Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.9% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.06. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

