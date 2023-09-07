Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 10,000 Shares

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Read Our Latest Report on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.