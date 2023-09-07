Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Stake Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 254.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,452 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,983,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,419,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.25.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

