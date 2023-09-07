Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Banner were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

