Block (NYSE:SQ) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.32.

Block Price Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.02 and a beta of 2.34. Block has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $56,663.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $242,418.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

