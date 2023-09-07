Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.23. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

Bowlero Profile

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.