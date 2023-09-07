Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

