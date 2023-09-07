Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,789 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6,000.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CUK opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.