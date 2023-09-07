Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 669 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 17.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 46.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,107 shares of company stock valued at $34,650,603. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $201.50 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

