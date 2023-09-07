Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 62,872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,015.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.02. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Report on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.