Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,328 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NetEase by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 532,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 453,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,557,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,774,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2,719.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 247,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 753,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after purchasing an additional 247,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NetEase Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NTES opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.