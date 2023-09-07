Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,130 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Prudential by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.47) to GBX 1,630 ($20.59) in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.47) to GBX 1,510 ($19.07) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.58) to GBX 1,540 ($19.45) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.47) to GBX 1,575 ($19.89) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.08) to GBX 1,440 ($18.19) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,485.83.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of PUK stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

